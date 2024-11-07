Twin tons by Brandon King, Keacy Carty help West Indies beat ICC Champions Trophy-bound England 2-1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Keacy Carty celebrates his hundred with Brandon King.

Keacy Carty (128*) and Brandon King (102) registered fine centuries in the third ODI to guide West Indies to an eight-wicket win and also helped them seal the series 2-1.

Chasing 264 for victory, King and Evin Lewis added 42 for the opening wicket before Jamie Overton dismissed Lewis on 19 in the seventh over to give England their first breakthrough. While the English players celebrated the wicket in jubilation, little did they know that it was the beginning of the end for them in the contest.

The fall of Lewis brought Carty into the middle and he shut the door down on England's face. King and Carty stitched a 209-run stand for the second wicket and took the series away from England.

Player of the Match (POTM) King, registered his third ODI hundred for West Indies and made a stunning return to form. He struck 13 fours and a maximum during his knock and batted at a strike rate of 87.17.

King got out to Reece Topley before he could get the team over the finish line but it hardly made any difference. He got full support from Carty, who became the first player from Sint Maarten to register a century for West Indies.

Carty was the more aggressive of the two players in the partnership. He finished the game with a 128-run knock off 114 balls. The right-handed batter scored 14 fours and also smashed two sixes at a strike rate of 112.28.

Carty remained unbeaten till the end helped the host register a dominant win with seven overs to spare.

Earlier in the game, West Indies skipper Shai Hope won the toss and chose to field first. The decision turned out to be a right one as the West Indian bowlers, led by Matthew Forde made early inroads into England's batting order.

England lost four of their wickets inside the first 10 overs with just 24 runs on the board. However, a 70-run stand between Phil Salt and Sam Curran rescued them from the initial slump.

Curran (40 runs off 52 deliveries) fell to Roston Chase in the 26th over. Despite losing his partner, Salt carried on and registered a dogged half-century (74 off 108 balls). Forde, Player of the Series, came back into the attack to help the hosts see the back of Salt in the 41st over and take control of the game.

England somehow managed to reach 263 in their 50 overs but it was never going to be enough on a wonderful batting strip in Bridgetown. Forde finished the game with figures of 3/35 in his 10 overs.