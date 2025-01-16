Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Karun Nair's red-hot run continues as Vidarbha eliminate Maharashtra to reach Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Karun Nair's red-hot run continues as Vidarbha eliminate Maharashtra to reach Vijay Hazare Trophy final

The in-form captain Karna Nair scored a quickfire unbeaten fifty and openers Yash Rathod and Dhruv Shorey registered impressive fifties each to help Vidarbha post a huge total of 380 for 3 while batting first against Maharashtra in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 22:21 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 22:48 IST
Vidarbha vs Maharashtra
Image Source : JIOCINEMA/X Karun Nair smashed 88* off just 44 against Maharashtra

Karun Nair made the headlines again with a sensation knock to help Vidarbha beat Maharashtra in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Thursday, January 16. Vidarbha defeated Maharashtra by 69 runs while defending a huge total of 380 and entered the final of India's premier List A tournament for the first time in their history.

Vidarbha will clash against four-time champions Karnataka in the final at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, January 18. Karnataka knocked out the defending champions Haryana in the first semi-final to reach the summit clash for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, after being forced to bat first, Vidarbha openers Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod added 224 runs for the first wicket to dominate Maharashtra's in-form bowlers. Both openers scored a century each but it was a terrific knock from captain Karun Nair that led Vidarbha to a mammoth total.

Nair, batting at no.3, smashed unbeaten 88 runs off just 44 balls with the help of 9 fours and 5 sixes. The veteran batter now boasts 752 runs in 7 innings at a mind-blowing average of 752.00. 

"It is a special unit. It's been an amazing journey, we have one more step to climb," Karun Nair said after the game. "Everyone's contributed, so happy for each others' success. One more game to go and that will be an icing on the cake. Be it a small or big contribution, everyone has chipped in at some point. (Facing Karnataka in the final) It's just another game, it's a final. We need to play our best cricket to win the game."

Related Stories
PAK vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Tests live on TV, online?

PAK vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Tests live on TV, online?

WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB to clash against Gujarat in opener on February 14, Mumbai to host final

WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB to clash against Gujarat in opener on February 14, Mumbai to host final

Pakistan reveal playing XI for first Test against West Indies, Muhammad Hurraira set for debut

Pakistan reveal playing XI for first Test against West Indies, Muhammad Hurraira set for debut

Maharashtra Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe.

Vidarbha Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement