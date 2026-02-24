Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy final live on TV and stream online?

Hubli:

Karnataka will host Jammu and Kashmir in the final of the 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium in Hubli. Under the leadership of Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament, now aiming for their ninth Ranji Trophy title. For J&K, their journey has been a hustle. The Paras Dogra-led side doesn’t have proper infrastructure back home and has always been labelled as the underdogs despite them playing some sensational cricket in the past three years.

Even after qualifying for the finals, there were criticisms directed at them, as some believed that the Ranji Trophy’s value had dropped, underestimating the rise of J&K in the format. Nevertheless, Dogra, Abdul Samad and especially Aquib Nabi defied the odds and proved their worth. So much so that Nabi is discussed for a spot in the Indian team for the Test against Afghanistan in June.

Karnataka, on the other hand, have a star-studded team. Six of their players have either played for the national team or are active members. Out of which, KL Rahul has even captained the Indian team in the longest format.

There will be tremendous focus on him but the scanner will also be on Padikkal, who has had a stellar campaign so far. He has made 532 runs in five matches and with that, he is currently on the reckoning for the number three spot in the Indian team. Meanwhile, Smaran Ravichandran has been a force to reckon with, having scored 950 runs in eight matches and is currently the leading run-scorer of the Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka vs J&K Broadcast Details

When is Karnataka vs J&K match?

Karnataka vs J&K will be played from Tuesday, February 24 to Saturday, February 28.

At what time does the Karnataka vs J&K match begin?

The Karnataka vs J&K match will begin at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is the Karnataka vs J&K match being played?

The Karnataka vs J&K match will be played at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium, Hubli.

Where can you watch the Karnataka vs J&K match on TV in India?

The match between Karnataka vs J&K will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Karnataka vs J&K match online in India?

The fans can watch the Karnataka vs J&K match online on JioStar.

