Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Australian PM Anthony Albanese evacuated from his official residence after bomb threat triggers security scare

Australian PM Anthony Albanese evacuated from his official residence after bomb threat triggers security scare

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

Australian PM Anthony Albanese was urgently evacuated from 'The Lodge' after police responded to a bomb threat near his Canberra residence. Authorities searched the premises and confirmed no suspicious items were found, allowing him to return later at night.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Image Source : AP/FILE
New Delhi:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official Canberra residence on Tuesday night following a security incident after police responded to a reported bomb threat. The 62-year-old was moved from 'The Lodge' to another secure location at about 6 pm (local) time while authorities conducted a full investigation. He returned only after 9 pm (local time) once the search was completed.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson confirmed that officers were alerted to an alleged security incident at the property located near Parliament House. "A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety. Further information will be provided at an appropriate time," a statement said, as per The Guardian. 

Albanese recorded interview hours before the scare

Earlier on Tuesday, Albanese had recorded a one-hour interview with a journalist at The Lodge. The Prime Minister, along with several federal MPs, has faced multiple security threats in recent months. His public appearances have also witnessed a visibly heightened security presence.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Anthony Albanese Australia Bomb Scare
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\