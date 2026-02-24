The Kerala Story 2 faces 16 CBFC cuts; rape and kissing scenes trimmed

New Delhi:

The controversial film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is once again in the news. The film is facing legal hurdles and rigorous censorship procedures even before its release. Although the film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ rating, this approval is not without conditions. The Censor Board, given the film's sensitivity, demanded several significant changes and cuts before giving it the green light.

Censor Board's suggests several changes

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has ordered approximately 16 cuts or alterations to the film. The Board has edited the film's most disturbing scenes, reducing a rape scene by 20 seconds and a lip-lock scene by 7 seconds. Overall, kissing scenes and sexual violence in the film have been reduced by 50%. Scenes depicting physical violence against women, such as slapping or headbutting, have also been shortened to balance the film's intensity.

Improvements in controversial scenes

Along with the visuals, the Board has also addressed the film's social and political context. A key scene in the film, where the accused's house is being demolished by a bulldozer, has been altered. Furthermore, three dialogues have been altered and an offensive word has been completely muted. These changes aim to convey the film's story to audiences without causing major controversy, while maintaining the film's core message.

Proof of authenticity and strict disclaimers

The CBFC has taken a very strict stance regarding the film's authenticity. The filmmakers were asked to submit not only the complete script and dialogues, but also documentary evidence proving that the story is based on true events. Furthermore, a lengthy disclaimer has been ordered to be added at the beginning of the film, which must be displayed on screen for 2 minutes and 3 seconds. A voice-over has also been included with this disclaimer. A legal consent letter for the casting of a minor in the film was also submitted to the Board.

Legal clouds hovering over runtime and release

After completing all these amendments and formalities, the film was issued a certificate on February 16. The final runtime of the film is now set to be 2 hours 11 minutes and 24 seconds. As per current plans, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 27, 2026. However, the film's path remains thorny, as several petitions have been filed to block its release. All eyes are now on the Kerala High Court, which will hold a special screening of the film on Wednesday before delivering its verdict.

