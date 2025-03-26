Kane Williamson sheds light on Abhishek Sharma's hitting: 'He has gift of power, but not through brute force' Abhishek Sharma unleashed his fiery batting skills in IPL 2024 when he took down the bowlers for fun. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has shed light on Abhishek's batting technique, stating that he has a gift of power and can play all over the ground.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has shed light on the hitting of SRH sensation Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek has taken the IPL by storm and has also been impressive for India in T20Is.

Williamson spilled the beans on Abhishek's batting technique, saying that the Southpaw has a gift of power and plays all over the ground. "He has got a great bat swing and is a natural timer of the ball," Williamson told ESPNcricinfo. "He has got that gift of power, but it's not through brute force. It is through timing the ball and playing all around the ground, which is a superpower in a lot of ways. It's a little bit like Heinrich Klaasen. I mean different with the brute strength but the ability to change your options and score pretty much all around the ground. Changing your shot at the last minute - because you're not overhitting - is a skill that not many have."

Abhishek had a stellar IPL 2024 when he was the second-highest run-scorer for the Sunrisers, having scored 484 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 204.21, only behind Travis Head, who made 567 runs at 191.55. He looked to carry his rich form in 2025 against the Rajasthan Royals. Abhishek was starting to break the shackles when he was on 24 from 10 balls during SRH's game against Rajasthan Royals, however, Maheesh Theekshana got the big wicket of the Southpaw.

Williamson noted that the Southpaw's ability to tonk the ball long was seen in his early days when he was under the wings of Yuvraj Singh. "I think there were a few guys who were kind of under Yuvraj Singh's wings," Williamson said. "Abhi was one of them, and Shubman [Gill] was another. So clearly, there was an identification of talent.

"Sometimes in the IPL, it's quite difficult to have a long pathway for a young player. But yeah, a real masterstroke obviously now bearing fruit with Abhi being one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world."