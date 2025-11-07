Kane Williamson returns to DSG as he replaces Taijul Islam ahead of SA20 2025-26 Kane Williamson was the Durban Super Giants' highest run scorer in the last edition of the SA20, having scored 233 runs. He was released by the Super Giants but has now been picked as an injury replacement for Taijul Islam.

New Delhi:

New Zealand star Kane Williamson will be back for the Durban Super Giants as he has been named the replacement for Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam ahead of the upcoming season of the SA20 2025-26. Williamson played for the franchise last year and was their highest run-scorer, but was released.

Williamson has been playing in franchise cricket and is on a casual contract with the New Zealand Cricket to play T20 leagues around the world. Last week, he had announced his retirement from T20Is despite the 20-over World Cup being only three months away.

Williamson made his first stint in the SA20 in the last season, where he scored 233 runs for DSG at an average of 46.60 and a strike rate of 118.87. Despite this, Williamson was released by the Super Giants after they finished last in the points table. He then went on to play the Hundred for the London Spirit for the maiden time in his career. The former New Zealand skipper then also played in the Vitality Blast after a gap of seven years.

Coming to his international career, Williamson has retired from the T20Is but is still part of the other two formats. The 35-year-old is currently focusing on the Test format and was not picked for the home ODI series against the West Indies that will be played from November 16 onwards. The Kiwis will also be facing the Windies in a three-match Test series, for which the former skipper wants to focus.

Williamson had played 93 T20Is for New Zealand and had led them in 75 matches, including in the T20 World Cups 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2024. He has the second-most runs for New Zealand in the format, with 2575 runs in the format.

On his retirement, Williamson said that he loved being part of the T20I side. "It's something that I've loved being a part of for a long period of time, and I'm so grateful for the memories and experiences," Williamson said. "It's the right time for me and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus, which is the T20 World Cup.

"There's so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup," he added.