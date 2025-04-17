Kane Williamson predicts future fab five of cricket, Gill-Jaiswal feature in elite list Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently came forward and named the upcoming fab five of cricket, naming five players who could perform exceptionally well in the future of the sport.

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently came forward and talked about the future of international cricket. The batter went on to name the players who could make up the ‘Fab Five’ in the future. For the unversed, the Fab Four is a name given to the four best batters of the current generation by the fans.

Namely, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson are part of the fab four, and with cricket transitioning towards the newer generation, the group is expected to change, and Williamson took the names of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, and Rachin Ravindra as the players who could make up the fab five.

It is worth noting that world cricket has many big names currently. With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Joe Root still going strong, there are several up-and-coming names as well, with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and many more making quite the name for themselves.

"The five players that come to mind would be Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Shubman Gill (India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Harry Brook (England) and Cameron Green from Australia," Williamson said on the 'Bombay Sport Exchange' podcast.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old was asked a question about New Zealand’s approach to cricket and how the side has always managed to not cross the line.

"The line is not the same for everybody, and everybody comes from different places, different environments, and different cultures. We have had that nice guy tag or many tags like underdog,” Williamson said.

"But it is never a focus for us. It is trying to be more authentic and connect with our people in a really good way, our fans, and it's great to hear that we have adopted a few billion hopefully here in India, which is helpful just to add to our five million in New Zealand," he added.