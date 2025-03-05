Kane Williamson equals Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith in elite list with century against South Africa

Advertisement
Senior New Zealand batter Kane Williamson smacked a terrific century against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Lahore. He stitched a 164-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra, which put the Black Caps ahead in the race.

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Kane Williamson played a terrific knock against South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Will Young departed early, scoring 21 runs and after that, Williamson and Rachin Ravindra took care of business, stitching a partnership of 164 runs. The youngster made 108 runs, while soon after his dismissal, Williamson completed his ton in 91 balls.

It was Williamson’s 48th century in international cricket. He is now tied with the legendary Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith. When it comes to the ODIs, it was his 15th in the format and third consecutive against South Africa.

More to Follow..

