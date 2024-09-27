Kamindu Mendis leads Sri Lanka to historical record against New Zealand for first time in 41 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kamindu Mendis.

Kamindu Mendis' sensational start to Test cricket continues as the left-handed batter took Sri Lanka to a massive record en route to his historical feats in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle.

Mendis became the third-fastest batter to hit 1000 Test runs, joining the list featuring the likes of Sir Don Bradman, Herbert Sutcliffe and Sir Everton Weekes. Mendis is tied with Bradman on 13 innings to get to 1000 Test runs and is only behind Sutcliffe and Weekes, both of who reached the mark in just 12 innings.

Mendis has also become the joint-third fastest to hit his first five Test centuries, equalling Bradman and George Headley to get there in 13 innings. Everton Weekes (10), Herbert Sutcliffe (12) and Robert Harvey (12) are the only players to be ranked higher than him in this record.

While he achieved personal milestones, Kamindu played a big part in helping Sri Lanka create history against New Zealand in the second Test match. For the first time in their history, Sri Lanka have managed to score 500 runs against New Zealand in the Test format. The two teams are facing each other in the format since 1983 and this marks the only occasion where the Lankan side has breached the elusive mark. The Lankan Lions' previous highest Test score against the Blackcaps was 498, which they made in April 2005.

Sri Lanka's highest Test scores against New Zealand:

1 - 602/5d in the Galle Test in September 2024

2 - 498 in the Napier Test in April 2005

3 - 497 in the Wellington Test in January 1991

4 - 483 in the Colombo Test in April 2003

5 - 452 in the Galle Test in August 2009