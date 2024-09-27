Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman in TWO major records with his fifth Test century in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kamindu Mendis during the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Galle on September 27, 2024

Kamindu Mendis continued his remarkable rise to red-ball cricket with another century in the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh on Friday. The Sri Lankan batter became the fastest Asian cricketer to record five Test hundreds and equalled the legendary Don Bradman in two major records to display incredible consistency.

The left-handed batter completed 1,000 runs in just 13 innings to become the fastest Asian to achieve this feat. He equalled the Australian great Don Bradman who also reached 1000 Test runs in just 13 innings and broke India's Vinod Kambli's 14 innings record to become the fastest Asian.

Fastest to 1000 Test runs

Herbert Sutcliffe - 12 innings Everton Weekes - 12 innings Kamindu Mendis - 13 innings Don Bradman - 13 innings Vinod Kambli - 14 innings Robert Harvey - 14 innings

The 25-year-old left-handed batter took just 13 innings to reach 5 Test hundreds, breaking Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam's Asia record in 22 innings. Don Bradman reached his first five centuries in 13 Test innings as well in 1930.

The former Caribbean great Everton Weekes holds the record for the fastest five hundreds in 10 innings achieved in 1948. Robert Harvey and Herbert Sutcliffe reached their five Test centuries in 12 innings.

Fastest to 5 Test centuries from debut

10 innings – Everton Weekes, 1948 12 innings – Robert Harvey, 1925 12 innings – Herbert Sutcliffe,1931 13 innings – Don Bradman, 1930 13 innings – George Headley, 1931 13 innings – Kamindu Mendis, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamindu surpassed the current world No.1 Test batter Joe Root to register the most centuries in 2024. Kamindu is also on the verge of leaving Root behind in the most runs in 2024 record as the Sri Lankan star scored 182* off 250 balls to power Sri Lanka to their first-ever 500-plus total against New Zealand.