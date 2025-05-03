Advertisement
Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension after testing positive for recreational drug usage

Star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been handed a suspension after he was tested positive for recreational drug usage. He took centre stage and informed his fans about the same through a statement.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New Delhi:

In a major development, star South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been handed a suspension due to his usage of recreational drugs. Rabada himself revealed that he had been handed a suspension after he released a statement. 

Rabada was released mid-way through the IPL after testing positive for a banned substance. At the time, he returned to South Africa from the Gujarat Titans’ camp and went on to issue a statement through the South African Cricketers' Association.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in the statement.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations,” he added.

