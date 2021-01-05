'Amazing to watch Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers go about their business': Josh Philippe on IPL experience

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Philippe made his maiden IPL appearance in the 2020 edition of the tournament, as he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Josh Philippe made his maiden Indian Premier League appearance during the 2020 edition of the tournament, which took place in the United Arab Emirates. The Australian batsman played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, making five appearances for 78 runs in his first IPL edition.

A wicketkeeper-batsman, Philippe spent a large part of the tournament on the bench as AB de Villiers continued for the franchise as the first-choice player in the role. Philippe played in the middle-order, and even as an opener during the tournament.

The West Australian cricketer is currently playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, and talked about his experience of playing in the IPL during an interview.

He said that the conditions in the UAE were hot and humid, and that he felt "really uncomfortable" playing throughout the tournament.

"The conditions, more than anything. I have never played T20 cricket in such hot and humid conditions. It was really uncomfortable in most of the games I've played," said Philippe in an interview, which was posted by Cricket Australia.

"Also the wickets as well, they were very different. They were a tad slower, and the spin also had a huge effect in the game early."

Philippe also talked highly about RCB captain Virat Kohli and de Villiers, saying that it was an "amazing experience" to watch the duo batting together.

"For me, it was just amazing to watch guys like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers go out there and pretty much read the situation and read the scenario, and go about their business. It was just an amazing experience all around," said Philippe.