Jos Buttler slams KKR bowlers all over the park; slams second 100 of the season

Jos Buttler eventually got out to Pat Cummins in the 17th over.

Jos Buttler slammed the KKR bowlers all over the park as he raced away to his second hundred of the season. He finished with 103 runs off 61 deliveries.

Buttler got out to Pat Cummins in the 17th over after he top-edged a pull to fine-leg. His knock included as many as nine boundaries and five sixes.

Buttler was in no mood for any sighters as he started really strong and reached his fifty within seven overs.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer led KKR won the toss and elected to bowl. Padikkal got out early, but Buttler was supported by the RR skipper, Sanju Samson, who got out after a quickfire 38 off 19 deliveries. Powered by Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals eventually finished with 217 runs on board.