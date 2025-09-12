Jos Buttler's 18-ball half-century vs South Africa seals his spot in England’s elite club Jos Buttler scored a blistering 83 off 30 balls, hitting an 18-ball half-century against South Africa, the third-fastest for England in T20Is. He and Phil Salt set a new England record for most runs by a T20I pair in the second match at Old Trafford.

MANCHESTER:

Former England captain Jos Buttler cracked a phenomenal half-century against South Africa in the second T20I of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Batting first, the Three Lions showed no mercy as they reached the three-figure mark inside the powerplay. Buttler and Phil Salt looked unstoppable as the Proteas bowlers looked clueless in the middle.

Buttler made the most of the powerplay as he completed his half-century in 18 balls. It was the fourth-fastest half-century by an England batter in T20I cricket history. Moeen Ali holds the top spot, with a 16-ball half-century against South Africa in 16 balls. In 2021, Liam Livingstone completed his fifty in just 17 balls against Pakistan in Nottingham. Buttler stands third on the list with the 18-ball half-century.

Buttler departs scoring 83

Buttler’s cracking knock came to an end after scoring 83 runs off just 30 balls. Bjorn Fortuin, who replaced injured Keshav Maharaj in the T20I series, picked up the wicket as Tristan Stubbs picked up a good catch. After Buttler’s dismissal, all eyes will be on Buttler, who completed his half-century in 19 balls, equalling his own record for fastest fifty for England in the format.

Buttler-Salt create new record

Buttler and Salt became the first England pair to score over 1000 runs in the shortest format. Buttler and Jason Roy held the title for most runs for a pair for England in T20I cricket, but in the second T20I against the Proteas, Buttler and Salt broke the record. Meanwhile, England has already surpassed the 150-run mark in just nine overs and will be hoping to set a new record in T20Is.

Playing XI of England vs South Africa

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood