Jos Buttler ruled out from ODI series against Australia; Delhi Capitals' star named England captain

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook and Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup match in Antigua on June 15, 2024

England suffered a double injury blow ahead of their ODI series against Australia on Sunday, September 15. Captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out due to a calf injury while the young pacer Josh Hull failed to recover from the quad injury he suffered on a debut Test against Sri Lanka.

The experienced batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone comes into the team while Harry Brook is named captain to lead the Three Lions in the five-match home series starting on September 19. Brook will be leading the team for the first time after cementing his place in the team across formats.

"England Men’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI Series against Australia as he continues to recover from a right calf injury," ECB statement said. "Yorkshire right-handed batter Harry Brook will captain the ODI team for the first time in Buttler’s absence.

"Leicestershire’s Josh Hull is also sidelined for the series with a quad injury. Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone has been brought into the squad for the five-match series which begins at Trent Bridge on Thursday 19 September."

Brook has been tipped to succeed Jos Buttler as a white-ball captain in the future. He captained England U19 in the 2018 World Cup and recently led Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2024. Brook also deputised Ollie Pope in the recent Test series against Sri Lanka. Phil Salt is currently leading the T20I team in Jos Buttler's absence and is also part of the ODI team for the Australia series.

Meanwhile, England's new-look team also features the fast bowler Olly Stone who replaced in-form Gus Atkinson in the team last week.

England's updated ODI squad: Harry Brook (C), Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.