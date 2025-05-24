Jos Buttler picks player he is impressed with most amid IPL 2025 Star Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler took centre stage and named the player that impressed him the most in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. It is worth noting that Buttler wont be avaialble to play for GT from the playoffs.

New Delhi:

The ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is rapidly approaching its latter stages. The tournament is nearing the knockout rounds, and the four teams who will be progressing through to the playoffs have already been decided. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be the four teams who will be taking on each other in the playoffs.

With the playoffs approaching, Gujarat Titans’ Jos Buttler recently came forward and talked about the player who has impressed him the most in the ongoing IPL. Buttler took the name of star India batter Rohit Sharma, who has put in some good performances for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing tournament.

“Rohit Sharma, and in the way that he has captained the country. And, I think the way he’s played, big Rohit fan,” Buttler said in a video shared by Kookaburra Cricket India.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians reached the IPL 2025 playoffs after some stellar performances. The side did not get off to a good start to the season, losing consecutive matches. However, they pulled off a brilliant comeback and were quick to find their form. With 13 matches played, Mumbai Indians have won eight games and lost five matches. With 16 points to their name, Mumbai Indians currently occupy fourth place in the standings.

Their last group stage game of the season will be against Punjab Kings. Both sides will lock horns in game 69 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26. With both sides having qualified for the knockout stages, they will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming clash, as the race for the top two has started to intensify. It is worth noting that the top two sides in the group stages will get two chances to make it to the final of the tournament.