Jos Buttler lavishes praise on bowlers for fuelling optimism into England's T20 World Cup defence

England captain Jos Buttler was full of praise for his bowlers after they ripped Oman's batting order to shreds and allowed their batters to knock the target down in the blink of an eye.

The English bowlers applied relentless pressure on Oman's batting order and restricted them to just 47 in 13.2 overs.

"I thought the tone was set really well by the bowlers," Buttler said during the post-match presentations. "We managed to pick up those early wickets and restrict them and knock them off, so job done today and we've got another big game in two days' time."

Wily leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the wrecker-in-chief for England. The 36-year-old accounted for four of Oman's batters and conceded just 11 runs in his four-over spell.

Rashid bowled as many as 20 dot balls in his spell and conceded runs at a superb economy rate of 2.75.

Rashid got brilliant support from his pacers. There was hardly anything to separate between Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Both bowlers snared three scalps each and conceded just 12 runs respectively.

The two English pacers were too hot to handle for Oman and the latter's struggle finally came to a tame end on the second delivery of the 14th over.

"I thought they bowled brilliantly," Buttler said. "(Reece) Topley with his height, Jofra Archer with that high release point as well. They were really challenging bowlers on that surface. I thought they bowled a really good line and length.

"I don't think any of us expected the wicket to probably play like it did," he added. "It looked a really good surface. But yeah, (Rashid) found spin and obviously you know what a threat he is. He bowled fantastically well."

Buttler mentioned that the dressing room's environment is as good as it can get despite the precarious position that England find themselves in at the moment after a washout in their first game against Scotland.

"I've been around long enough to know how it works," he told Nasser Hussain during a post-match interview. "How guys like you make some comments, so that's fine. That's part of your job. I don't mind. We know what's going on in the dressing room. We have lots of confidence in our team and we have another huge match to come."