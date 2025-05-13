Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee to join Gujarat Titans squad on May 14 Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee are slated to join the Gujarat Titans squad on May 14. Their other overseas players, Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada and Karim Janat had stayed with the rest of the squad.

Ahmedabad :

Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee are set to join the Gujarat Titans squad on Wednesday, May 14. The England international has scored 500 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 163.93 and is the fifth-leading run-scorer in the ongoing season. He has been extremely impactful for Gujarat this season and will be vital for the team in the business end of the tournament.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if Buttler will be available for the rest of the tournament. England are slated to host West Indies in a white-ball series, and Buttler is expected to be part of the squad. However, the Gujarat officials, BCCI and ECB are working to find a solution. Coetzee, on the other hand, has been named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC). His availability for the playoffs also needs to be monitored.

Their other overseas players, Rashid Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada and Karim Janat had stayed with the rest of the squad. Notably, South Africa pacer Rabada was suspended for a month due to the usage of a recreational drug. He joined the team before the match against Mumbai Indians but didn’t feature as captain Shubman Gill wanted him to get adjusted to the conditions.

He started the tournament well and will be key for the remainder season. Nevertheless, Rabada might leave the team after the league stage, as the 29-year-old is named in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final. In tha case, Coetzee will be key for Gujarat in the remaining matches.

Gujarat, meanwhile, are top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches. They will play Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in their last three league matches.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka