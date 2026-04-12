Jos Buttler completes 14000 runs in T20s as GT thump LSG by seven wickets in Lucknow

New Delhi:

Jos Buttler achieved a major milestone as the Gujarat Titans thumped Lucknow Super Giants in their fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 12. Buttler became the fifth batter to complete 14000 runs in T20 cricket as the England international has found his deadly form in IPL 2026 now.

Having endured a tough T20 World Cup 2026, Buttler scored 52 against the Delhi Capitals before making 60 against the LSG in Lucknow. With his 60, he completed 14K runs in the shortest format. He took only 468 innings to get to the milestone and is now the third fastest to 14K runs.

Innings to 14000 T20 runs:

423 C Gayle

431 D Warner

468 J Buttler

505 A Hales

633 K Pollard

GT make strong start in chase before Buttler takes over

Gujarat Titans made a bright start with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan putting together a 45-run stand off 31 deliveries before Sudharsan was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi, with Avesh Khan completing the catch at fine leg. Jos Buttler survived an early scare after being dropped by skipper Rishabh Pant off Rathi in the eighth over, and made the most of the reprieve.

From there, it became a Gill-Buttler exhibition as the pair tore into the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack, adding 85 runs for the second wicket in just 58 balls and shifting the momentum decisively. Gill scored a fluent 56 off 40 deliveries, striking six fours and a six, while Buttler returned to form with a well-crafted half-century. However, Gill eventually fell after gloving a Prince Yadav bouncer to Pant while attempting a pull shot.

Sundar, Tewatia take GT home

Buttler followed soon after, mistiming a slower ball from Mohammed Shami and being caught at the long-on boundary by Aiden Markram. From that point, Washington Sundar (21* not out) and Rahul Tewatia (10* not out) guided GT safely to the finish.

LSG put up middling 164 at Ekana

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Aiden Markram top-scored with 30 off 21 balls, while Mitchell Marsh (11), Rishabh Pant (18), and Ayush Badoni failed to convert starts. Marsh began aggressively, hitting Kagiso Rabada for a six and a four, but was dismissed on the next ball while attempting another big shot, caught by Gill at mid-off.

Pant started with a boundary but soon fell to Mohammed Siraj, who induced a mistimed scoop caught by Tewatia at mid-off. Markram continued his attacking approach, but after striking several boundaries, he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna, with Washington Sundar taking the catch at cow corner.

Badoni also fell early after miscuing a pull off Prasidh to Glenn Phillips at deep midwicket. Nicholas Pooran (19 off 21) struggled for fluency despite hitting two sixes off Rashid Khan, while Abdul Samad (18 off 22) and Mukul Choudhary (18 off 14) also failed to accelerate.

George Linde provided a brief flourish with 16 off 10, but the innings never fully recovered. For GT, the bowlers were led by Prasidh Krishna, with support from Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada, who shared the wickets.