CSK vs RR: Jos Buttler becomes third fastest in IPL history to score 3000 runs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batsman Jos Buttler has registered a special feat in his name as he scored 17 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 17th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. In his 86th IPL match, Buttler became the fastest player after Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to achieve this milestone.

England's white-ball captain and Rajasthan's opener Buttler completed his 3000 IPL runs in 85 innings. He has become the third-fastest player to score 3000 IPL runs. Chris Gayle is the fastest to reach the 3000-run milestone.

Fastest 3000 runs in IPL

Chris Gayle - 75 innings

KL Rahul - 80 innings

Jos Buttler - 85 innings

Buttler made his IPL debut in 2016. He is currently with Rajasthan but has also been a part of Mumbai Indians. In his IPL career, Buttler has scored five centuries and 17 half-centuries so far. Along with becoming the leading scorer in IPL 2022, he also won the Orange Cap.

"It started off as a really good wicket in the powerplay but it slowed down. Jadeja then bowled really well. It’s a decent score we have got but it will come down to the dew and how the wicket plays in the second half. In the powerplay, you are always trying to take advantage. But because we lost a few wickets, I had to extend a partnership and take it deeper," Buttler said after his brilliant innings.

"It is disappointing to get out in the death. But we got a good score. (On Jadeja) He bowls fast and gets it to turn. It's hard to see the variations - one spinning and one skidding. But we have Ashwin, Chahal, and Zampa. We had a really good success with our spinners and traditionally it is a pretty good venue for spin," he added.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

