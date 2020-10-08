Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow hits 50 in unbeaten 100-plus stand with David Warner vs KXIP

IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow hits 50 in unbeaten 100-plus stand with David Warner vs KXIP

The SRH batsman takes 28 balls to hit his third IPL 2020 half-century as David Warner inches towards the milestone too.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2020 20:43 IST
jonny bairstow david warner srh vs kxip ipl 2020
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad and skipper David Warner (right) during match 22 of IPL 2020 against KXIP on Thursday.

The demolition men of Sunrisers Hyderbad Jonny Bairstow were at it again as the duo stitched an unbeaten 100-run partnership against Kings Xi Punjab in Dubai on Thursday.

In the process, Bairstow also completed his third IPL half-century of the season, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls, smashing two huge sixes and five fours as the duo bring up their fifth 100-run opening stand together.

Related Stories

Facing a toothless KXIP bowling attack, the duo was at it from word go as the powerplay fetched 59 runs with the Aussie-English combination contributing equally in the partnership early on.

However, it was in the eighth over of the innings by young spinner Ravi Bishnoi when Bairstow upped the ante, smashing 17 of the 18 runs in the over.

Bairstow crossed the 50 mark two overs later when he shot Arshdeep Brar for a six over long off to complete his half-century while taking SRH past 100 by the end of 10th over.

Getting under the skin of KXIP bowlers further, he smashed two maximums and a boundary in the very next over with skipper Warner smartly settling for the second fiddle role in the stand.

Warner completed his 50 in the 14th over while the partnership inched closer to 150-run mark. Warner took 37 balls to reach 50, hitting five boundaries and a solitary six.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker