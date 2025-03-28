Jonny Bairstow aims England recall with consistent performance for Yorkshire England keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is aiming to return to the Test squad with an impressive performance in domestic cricket. He reminded of his contract with the ECB and wants to capitalise on that.

After a series of poor performances in the longest format of the game, Jonny Bairstow was dropped from the Test squad, with Jamie Smith replacing him. The team management wanted to invest in young cricketers and for the same reason, Ben Foakes wasn’t considered for selection as well. Bairstow meanwhile has played 100 Test matches, scoring 6042 runs at an average of 36.39.

Recently, the 35-year-old was made the captain of the Yorkshire and speaking to the media after that, the cricketer expressed interest in getting back to the England team for the upcoming five-match series against India, followed by the Ashes later in the year. Bairstow still has a central contract and he is aiming to impress with the bat in the county season to get back into international cricket.

“Yes, because I'm still contracted," Bairstow said, when asked if a recall was still realistic. "I'd be stupid not to. The whole purpose of everything is to try and play for England, and that will be the challenge for the whole group. Everyone wants to go on and do that. As an 'exile' and someone who hasn't played for however long, it's something that of course you want to get back to. And that comes by scoring runs,” Bairstow said while taking to the press.

“[It's] Not my fault I got given a two-year contract, just to stay at the periphery. I was in at Yorkshire doing everything I can pre-season-wise, I went on pre-seaon with Yorkshire, starting the summer with Yorkshire, putting my best foot forward for the guys in the dressing room and seeing what the best for us as a group is. That bit is completely out of my control. It's not my choice. I can load the gun, but I won't be the one pulling the trigger,” he added.