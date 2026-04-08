Updated points table after RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash as Rajasthan Royals register hat-trick of wins

Guwahati:

Rajasthan Royals jumped to the top of the IPL 2026 points table on Tuesday after an authoritative 27-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. It was set up by their opening pair - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who took on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to leave MI deflated in the 11-over per side encounter. Only for the third time in their IPL history, the Royals have won their first three matches of the season and fittingly, also sit on the top of the table with a brilliant net run-rate of 2.403.

With the second consecutive loss, Mumbai Indians have slipped to seventh place with only two points to show for their efforts. They would've hoped for a better showing, with their captain Hardik Pandya returning, even as Trent Boult also came back into the playing XI. However, that didn't change their troubles in the bowling as they ended up conceding 150 runs in 11 overs. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants benefited with MI's loss as they jumped to the sixth position with a win and a loss each after two matches. With a 27-run defeat to the Royals, MI's net run-rate has also gone down to -0.715.

As for other teams, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals make up the top four of the points table as they are yet to lose a game this season while Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fifth position. Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are the three bottom placed teams at the moment with no wins to show. Even though KKR got a point after their match against Punjab Kings got washed out at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Here's the latest IPL 2026 points table after Match 12

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points Table Net Run-Rate Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 6 2.403 Punjab Kings 3 2 0 1 5 0.637 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 0 4 1.170 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0 2 -0.715 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 0 2 1 1 -1.964 Gujarat Titans 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 Chennai Super Kings 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

What happened in the RR vs MI clash?

The RR vs MI encounter started more than two hours late as the rain had a say in Guwahati as well after playing a spoilsport in Kolkata on Monday. However, excellent drainage system at the venue meant that play start within an hour after the persistent drizzle stopped and what followed was carnage from Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. The duo added 80 runs in just five overs after MI won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Even though the Royals slowed down a tad in the second half of their innings, they added 70 more runs in the last six overs to post 150 runs. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 77 runs off 32 balls with 10 fours and four sixes to his name.

The chase was always going to be tough and MI unravelled under pressure. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton and Hardik Pandya, all were back in the hut very early as they were left reeling at 46/5 after five overs. Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir added 47 runs in quick time then to keep them in the game but eventually they could only 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

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