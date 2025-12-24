Jofra Archer ruled out for remainder of Ashes as England announce Playing XI for 4th Test, Pope dropped England have been dealt a major blow as Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes. The Three Lions have named their Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia and have made two changes to the team.

New Delhi:

In a major blow for England, fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes due to a side strain.

England have named their Playing XI for the fourth Test of the series, two days before the start of the game on December 26, confirming Archer's absence due to a left side strain.

Having already conceded the series with a trail of 0-3, the Three Lions have made two changes to their team, with Ollie Pope also missing out from the Melbourne Test amidst voices over his future growing louder.

Spin all-rounder Jacob Bethell and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson come into the side as replacements for the duo.

Archer sent for scans, will return home

Meanwhile, Archer has been sent for scans after his limited use in the second innings of the third Test. He will be returning to England and will be assessed. Meanwhile, the Three Lions are confident of Archer being available for the T20 World Cup next year in February.

Pope is the other absentee in the team for the fourth Test. The England No.3 has been out of form in recent times and has not scored a half-century in his last 16 innings. Despite leading the Three Lions at the end of their series against India in July, England have seemingly lost patience with him. Signs had come when he was replaced as vice-captain before the start of the Ashes, and now his string of low scores gets him axed.

England's Playing XI for Boxing Day Test:

1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Will Jacks, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Josh Tongue.