Joe Root shatters major Test cricket record to leave behind legendary Rahul Dravid and Alan Border

Joe Root played another match-winning knock as England registered a hard-fought win against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Old Trafford on August 24. Joe Root scored an unbeaten 62 runs to help England chase down a 205-run target with five wickets remaining on Day 4.

The veteran cricketer also entered the record books with his 64th Test fifty and 96th fifty-plus score in red-ball cricket. He surpassed the legendary figures Rahul Dravid and Alan Border in the list of players with the most fifties in Test cricket and is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Most fifties in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar - 68 fifties in 329 Test innings Shivanarine Chanderpaul - 66 fifties in 280 Test innings Joe Root - 64 fifties in 263 Test innings Rahul Dravid - 63 fifties in 286 Test innings Alan Border - 63 fifties in 265 Test innings

More to follow...