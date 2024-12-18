Joe Root regains number 1 spot in latest ICC Test rankings update, topples Harry Brook

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root

Joe Root has toppled Harry Brook to become the No.1 batter in the latest ICC Test rankings. The former England skipper has secured the numero uno spot for the 10th time in his illustrious career and has 895 rating points to show for his efforts. Root returned with scores of 32 and 54 in the third Test against New Zealand which England lost by 423 runs.

At the same time, Brook scored only one run in two innings of the Test thereby losing quite a few rating points to drop to the second place. Interestingly, despite scoring a century, New Zealand legend Kane Williamson has remained at the third spot with 867 rating points to his name. With the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane ending earlier today, performances in this match were not considered in the latest rankings update.

For the same reason, Yashasvi Jaiswal has retained his fourth spot while Travis Head, despite his player of the match performance, is at fifth position. Rishabh Pant is the only other Indian batter in the top 10 (9th place), with 724 rating points.

Ravichandran Ashwin confirmed his international retirement today after the third Test ended in a draw. He didn't feature in this Test and has retired at the fifth position with 797 rating points with Ravindra Jadeja sitting next. Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain at the top and is expected to strengthen his number one position having picked eight wickets at the Gabba.

Latest ICC Test rankings for batters

Rank Players Ratings 1 Joe Root 895 2 Harry Brook 876 3 Kane Williamson 867 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 811 5 Travis Head 781

ICC Test rankings for bowlers