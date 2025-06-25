Joe Root on course to break Sachin Tendulkar's legendary Test record in ongoing India series Joe Root is on the course to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most half-centuries in Test cricket. He is only three short of breaking Sachin's legendary record. He is also close to breaking the former India cricketer's record for most runs in Test cricket.

Leeds (England):

Star England batter Joe Root is on the course to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most half-centuries in Test cricket. The 34-year-old has 66 half-centuries to his name in the longest format, while the legendary former India international has 68. Root now requires three more half-centuries to topple Tendulkar in the illustrious record.

Notably, in the first of the five Test match series against India, Root scored a brilliant half-century and remained unbeaten for 53 runs as England won the match by five wickets. Chasing 371 runs, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley set the momentum with an 188-run partnership. After that, the Three Lions lost two back-to-back wickets. Just when things were looking slightly troubling, Root provided the stability to take the team home.

Most half-centuries in Test cricket:

Player Half-centuries Sachin Tendulkar 68 Joe Root 66 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 66 Rahul Dravid 63 Allan Border 63 Ricky Ponting 62

How many runs does Root need to break Sachin’s record for most runs?

Root can also break Sachin’s record for most runs in Test cricket. He has a very good opportunity to topple Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-leading run-scorer of all time in Test cricket. He needs 291 runs to do that, and given his form, Root can break the record in the ongoing series itself.

When it comes to Sachin’s record, Root needs 2834 runs more. His form in the next couple of years will be very crucial for him to break the legendary record and become the cricketer with the most runs in Test cricket history. Among active players, he is the leading run-scorer, with Australia’s Steve Smith behind him, with 10350 runs. Root has 13087 runs to his name, while Sachin has 15921.

Root joins Dravid for most catches

Root is also currently tied with Dravid for the most catches in Test cricket. Both cricketers have clinched 210 catches each in the longest format of the game. It is very likely that Root will surpass Dravid in the ongoing India series.