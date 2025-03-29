Joe Root calls for consistency, says 'no hiding place' against India Senior England batter Joe Root wants teammates to be very consistent in the upcoming five-match Test series against India, slated to begin on June 20. He also ruled out a possible chance to lead the white-ball team in the future.

England will host India for a five-match Test series, starting June 20. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating 3-1 series defeat to Australia earlier in the year and since then there have been multiple discussions regarding the permutation and combination for the England series. The captain himself is in an extremely difficult position, after a series of poor outings in the longest format of the game.

In the meantime, senior England batter Joe Root noted that the series against India won’t be easy for the hosts as well. He called for consistency and mentioned that there would be no hiding place as the Indian team has done well in England tours in recent times.

“We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent. You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again,” the former England skipper told Sky Sports.

Root also opened up on England’s early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025. He believes that the players didn’t live up to their potential but is optimistic that they will soon find the rhythm that was present during the 2015-2019 era. Notably, the 34-year-old also ruled out a possible opportunity to lead England in white-ball cricket.

The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team. I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase (winning the World Cup in 2019,” Root said on Champions Trophy campaign.

"I think that ship has sailed. I've done my time as a captain in England but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job,” he mentioned about captaincy.