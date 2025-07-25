Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with 38th century during ENG vs IND 4th Test Joe Root continued his Midas touch as he went past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in a major record list during the fourth Test between England and India. Root earlier went past Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis on the list for most runs in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

England maestro Joe Root went past Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar as he slammed his 38th Test century during the fourth match of the series against India in Manchester. Root, who became the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket earlier in the day, leapfrogged Sachin in a major record as England dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the Old Trafford Test.

Root went past Sachin in the list of most centuries at home in Test cricket. This was his 23rd Test ton in England, which makes him one clear of Sachin and Kumar Sangakkara. Notably, Root now holds the top spot jointly with the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting.

Most Test centuries at home venue:

1 - Joe Root: 23 tons in 84 matches

2 - Mahela Jayawardene: 23 tons in 81 matches

3 - Jacques Kallis: 23 tons in 88 matches

4 - Ricky Ponting: 23 tons in 92 matches

5 - Sachin Tendulkar: 22 tons in 94 matches

