Sunday, December 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PM Modi pens heartfelt letter to Ravichandran Ashwin, equates retirement to 'carrom ball'

PM Modi pens heartfelt letter to Ravichandran Ashwin, equates retirement to 'carrom ball'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for "putting the team above everything else" during his entire playing career for Team India. Meanwhile, Ashwin will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 22, 2024 11:39 IST, Updated : Dec 22, 2024 11:56 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Ravichandran Ashwin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extolled Ravichandran Ashwin for his "outstanding" international career for the Men in Blue. PM Modi has paid a fitting tribute to the spin wizard by writing a two-page-long letter, highlighting Ashwin's commitment to the country across the three formats of the game.

PM Modi confessed that Ashwin's sudden retirement came across as a shock to him too, and compared it to one of his potent weapons - the carrom ball.

"The announcement of your retirement from international cricket surprised fans in India and across the world. At a time when everyone was looking forward to many more off-breaks, you bowled a carrom ball that bowled everyone," an excerpt from the letter read.

PM Modi heaped praise on the 38-year-old bowling allrounder for his commitment to Team India and for winning numerous matches for the nation across formats.

"As you bid farewell to international cricket, jersey number 99 will be sorely missed. Cricket lovers will miss the sense of expectation they felt when you took to the crease to bowl - there was always a feeling that you were weaving a web around the opponents which would trap a victim any moment. 

Related Stories
IND-W vs WI-W: India women vs West Indies women head-to-head ODI record ahead of Vadodara encounter

IND-W vs WI-W: India women vs West Indies women head-to-head ODI record ahead of Vadodara encounter

G Trisha helps India beat Bangladesh in final to win inaugural ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

G Trisha helps India beat Bangladesh in final to win inaugural ACC U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

'I did not...': Robin Uthappa responds to arrest warrant issued in alleged EPF deposits fraud

'I did not...': Robin Uthappa responds to arrest warrant issued in alleged EPF deposits fraud

"You possessed an uncanny ability to outwit batsmen with good old off-spin as well as innovative variations, as the situation demanded. Each one of the 765 international wickets that you took across all formats was special. Holding the record of having the highest number of Player of the Series awards in Test matches shows the impact you had on the team's success in Tests over the last many years," the letter read further.

Notably, Ashwin announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Gabba Test in Brisbane on December 18. However, he will still be seen in action in the domestic circuit and will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the forthcoming edition of the IPL.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement