Jaydev Unadkat responds after being ignored from India's Test squad: Bring on the next season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jaydev Unadkat

Despite leading Saurashtra to Ranji title and finishing the 2019-20 season with a staggering tally of 67 wickets, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat didn't earn a ticket for the four-month long tour to England which includes the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

While the likes of Arzan Nagwaswalla, Avesh Khan, and Prasidh Krishna were picked as standby pacers in the 24-member contigent, Unadkat didn't make the cut. Experienced Mohammed Shami also returned to the Test fold to join forces with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

Reacting to Unadkat's absence from the Test set-up, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh said it's 'perplexing' to see the Saurashtra skipper being denied a Test comeback.

"What else does @JUnadkat need to do to get into the Indian test squad. It’s perplexing to see him being ignored again and again despite great performances year after year at the FC level," Ganesh said in a tweet.

Unadkat responded to it and said, "Your concern motivates me even more! Bring on the next season."

Since his debut in South Africa back in 2010, Unadkat hasn't played any Tests for the national side. In his lone Test outing for India, he had bowled 26 overs and conceded 101 runs without taking a wicket.

Talking about his First-class record, the 29-year-old has picked 327 wickets in 89 games that include 20 five-fers and five 10-wicket hauls.

Unadkat was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL 2021. Though he didn't feature in the initial games of the Sanju Samson-led side, he eventually made a return and picked four wickets in as many matches.