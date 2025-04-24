Jaydev Unadkat creates unwanted record despite completing 100 wickets in IPL career Jaydev Unadkat played only his second game of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (April 23) against the Mumbai Indians. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton in his very first over and achieved a major personal milestone. At the same time, he also completed 100 wickets in the T20 league.

Hyderabad:

Jaydev Unadkat has been featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2010 and in the ongoing edition, he is featuring for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Wednesday (April 23), the left-arm pacer turned up in only his second match of the season and completed 100 wickets in the cash-rich league.

The 33-year-old dismissed Ryan Rickelton to reach the milestone, but at the same time, he also created an unwanted record. Unadkat reached 100 wickets in 106 innings, which was the slowest achievement among all pacers in IPL history. Overall, he is the 18th pacer in the T20 extravaganza to reach the three-figure mark in terms of wickets.

Earlier, Vinay Kumar held this record, having completed 100 wickets in 101 innings, while Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders is just behind him. The Caribbean all-rounder took 100 innings to reach the special personal milestone. Umesh Yadav and Zaheer Khan are the other pace bowlers listed among the slowest to complete 100 wickets in IPL.

Slowest to 100 wickets among pacers in IPL

Players Innings taken to reach 100 wickets Jaydev Unadkat 106 Vinay Kumar 101 Andre Russell 100 Umesh Yadav 99 Zaheer Khan 98

Coming back to Unadkat, he finished the clash against MI with the figures of 1/25 in three overs, with Eshan Malinga and Zeeshan Ansari being the only other wicket-takers for SRH in the innings. At their home ground, SRH succumbed to their seventh loss of the season and have been more or less knocked out of IPL 2025 as well. They put up yet another shoddy display with the bat. At one stage, they were reeling at 35/5 in less than nine overs, and it was only due to Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar that they manage to post 143 runs on the board. However, MI ended up chasing the total comfortably with 26 balls and seven wickets in hand.