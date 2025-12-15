Jasprit Bumrah update: Will star pacer feature in 4th T20I against South Africa? Check latest on him Jasprit Bumrah missed the third T20I between India and South Africa due to personal reasons. The BCCI had stated that an update on the pacer would be shared in due course. Check the latest update on Bumrah.

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed the third T20I between India and South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, due to personal reasons. Bumrah was among the two forced changes that India made for the third contest, along with Axar Patel, who was out due to illness.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed at the toss that Bumrah is out of the Dharamsala T20I due to personal reasons, and the BCCI shared an update, stating, "Jasprit Bumrah has gone back home for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the game. An update on him joining the squad for the remaining matches will be provided in due course."

Meanwhile, according to a report in news agency PTI, Bumrah flew back home as a very close member of the player is hospitalised. Meanwhile, a BCCI source has stated that he might make it to the fourth T20I if all goes well.

"If all goes well, then he might return for the fourth or even fifth game (in Ahmedabad). But first priority is recovery of his family member," the official said as quoted by the news agency.

Axar Patel ruled out for remainder of series

Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series due to his illness, the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

"Team India allrounder, Axar Patel, has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow, where he will be further medically assessed," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed has been named Axar's replacement for the remainder of the series. "The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad," the statement added. India will be facing South Africa in the next two matches in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

India’s updated squad for the last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed