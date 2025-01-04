Jasprit Bumrah shatters Indian legend's 47-year-old record during first innings of Sydney Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has shattered a 47-year-old all-time India record during the first innings of the Sydney Test against Australia. Bumrah is leading the team in the fifth and final Test after regular captain Rohit Sharma 'stood down' from the Sydney game.

Bumrah has been the best bowler of the series from either team so far. He has snared 32 wickets with three five-wicket hauls. The modern-day pace sensation has now shattered an all-time record.

Bumrah's 32 wickets are the most by an Indian bowler in an away bilateral series. The record earlier belonged to legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, who had 31 wickets to his name in the away India vs Australia Test series in 1977/78. While Bumrah has an average of 12.81 and a strike rate of 27.8 with three fifers in the ongoing series, Bedi took his wickets at 23.87 with a striking rate of 56.7 with three fifers.

Most wickets by an Indian bowler in an away bilateral series:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 32 wickets in Border-Gavaskar series 2024/25

2 - Bishan Singh Bedi: 31 wickets in India vs Australia series down under in 1977/78

3 - B Chandrasekhar: 28 wickets in India vs Australia series down under in 1977/78

4 - Subhas Gupte: 27 wickets in India in West Indies Test Series in 1952/53

5 - Erapalli Prasanna: 25 wickets in India in Australia Test Series in 1967/68

Coming into the SCG Test, Bumrah needed two wickets to surpass Bedi. He took one wicket on Day 1 when he edged out Usman Khawaja in a dramatic end to the opening day. The 31-year-old struck early on the second day, edging out Marnus Labuschagne for two.

While Bumrah left the field and went to a hospital after a back spasm, Indian bowlers - Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Reddy - helped India bowl Australia out for 181 to take a four-run lead. The visitors ended the second day 141/6 with a lead of 149 with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar out in the middle. India would hope Bumrah to return with the bat and then have a crack with the ball as well.