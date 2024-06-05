Jasprit Bumrah shatters Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record during IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shattered fellow speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar's all-time record during the India vs Ireland clash in T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. The Men in Blue have opened their T20 World Cup campaign against giant killers Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. After winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

Bumrah started his day with the ball in the 6th over after Arshdeep Singh inflicted two blows to the Irish side. He started his spell with a maiden over, which saw him break Bhuvneshwar's all-time record. Bumrah now has the most maiden overs in T20Is among Test-playing nations. This was his 11th maiden over, one more than the previous record-holder Bhuvneshwar.

Most maiden overs by bowlers of Test-playing nations:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 11 maidens in 63 matches

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 10 maidens in 87 matches

3 - Richard Ngarava: 8 maidens in 52 matches

4 - Mustafizur Rahman: 7 maidens in 96 matches

5 - Josh Hazlewood: 6 maidens in 45 matches

India opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The Men in Blue didn't include Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team. "We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more," Rohit said at the toss.

"Coming with pretty good prep, we were in the Netherlands recently (for the tri-series). We've got plenty of matchwinners on our side, and want them to show up on the day. We're looking to assess conditions early," Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said at the toss.