Jasprit Bumrah sends Yashasvi Jaiswal's stumps flying as India train ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for their first Test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19 onwards. The Men in Blue will look to make the most of the two-match series against the Bangla Tigers, who themselves are coming off a series sweep over Pakistan recently.

Ahead of the opening Test, the Indian players are training hard at Chepauk to get in the groove for the real action. The same happened in the third training session on Monday when all the 16 players - including Sarfaraz Khan, who joined the team after Duleep Trophy's second round - took part in an intense session.

During the session, rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen struggling big against the iconic pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The speedster cleaned up the Southpaw several times, sending his stumps flying for fun. As per reports, Jaiswal was struggling against India's senior pro and was not sure of his off-stump.

Apart from Bumrah, he was troubled by the net bowlers Simarjeet Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Gurjanpreet Singh in the training session. Batting maestro Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan also batted.

A special fielding session where Virat's team won

A fielding session also took place and India's fielding coach, T Dilip, opened up on it. "Today, the whole session idea was to get everyone together for a team drill with two segments to it. First is competition taking humidity into account, we made sure that volume is less but intensity is more," Dilip told bcci.tv after the session.

"We split teams into two groups and made some competition in catching and the team that made less number of errors won. It was Virat's team that won today. We split two batches -- bowlers and all-rounders split into two stations, where outfield and in-field catching was taken care of along with attacking ground fielding.

"The second group was standard batting group for slip cordon catching and also short-leg, silly point with some reflex catching. Overall, I feel it was a fantastic session, considering hot overhead sun and getting used to it but one great part about this team is throughout all stations, the intensity was top notch in this weather," Dilip explained.