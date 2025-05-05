Jasprit Bumrah reflects on advice he got from Sachin Tendulkar on Mumbai Indians debut Star Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently came forward and talked about the piece of advice that he got from former India batter Sachin Tendulkar before making his debut for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2013.

New Delhi:

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has well established himself as one of the best bowlers in world cricket currently. Putting in his best performances for the Indian team, Bumrah has been exceptional for Mumbai Indians in the IPL as well. It is worth noting that Bumrah made his MI debut in the IPL in 2013, and after more than 12 years with the team, he is one of the most crucial parts of the side.

However, the star pacer recently came forward and talked about the piece of advice that he received from former legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar before making his debut for Mumbai Indians.

“When I came here, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing. It was his last year. Initially, when a 19-year-old comes into this atmosphere and sees such legends of the game everywhere, the level of cricket is so high and so different from under-19 cricket. I was a little overwhelmed,” Bumrah said at a promotional event via SportStar.

"But when I played my first game, before starting the game, he told me that ‘Don’t look at the individual. Bowl to the batsman, not to the name.’ That helped me quite a lot,” he added.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians got off to a horrid start to the tournament. The side went on a losing streak in the early stages of the tournament, but they have managed to quickly turn it around and now are well in the race for the playoffs.

Bumrah took centre stage and talked about how his side peaked at the right time in the IPL 2025. “We, as a team, started a bit slow. But ahead of the business end of the tournament, we peaked at the right time. It’s a very good sign for us, as we are not dependent on one individual to win us the game,” Bumrah said.