Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to etch name in elite IPL list

Star Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undoubtedly been one of the most influential players for his side over the years. Making his debut in 2013, Bumrah came through as a youngster with potential, and blossomed into a world beater for the five-time champions.

The star pacer has broken a plethora of records for the side, and he did just that when Mumbai Indians hosted Gujarat Titans in game 56 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Wankhede Stadium and the clash saw MI batting first and posting a total of 155 runs in the first innings.

As Mumbai Indians came out to defend the target, it was Bumrah who was exceptional for the hosts. The star pacer bowled out Shubman Gill and Shah Rukh Khan to turn the tide in MI’s favour. In doing so, he moved past Bhuvneshwar Kumar and became the bowler with the fourth most bowled dismissals in the IPL.

As for the game between MI and GT, in a clash that was slightly hit by rain, the first innings was incredibly tough for Mumbai Indians. Gujarat got off to a great start with the ball as openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma departed early.

Most of the batters failed to make an impact on the game, the knocks of Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Corbin Bosch helped MI post a total of 155 runs in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, Gujarat Titans came out to bat and got off to a subpar start as Sai Sudharsan departed in the second over. Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sherfane Rutherford stabilised the innings for GT before rain played spoilsport in the game.

Most bowled dismissals for a bowler in IPL

63 - Lasith Malinga

53 - Sunil Narine

50 - Piyush Chawla

43 - Jasprit Bumrah*

41 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar