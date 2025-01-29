Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay after latter’s ‘biggest stadium show in 21st century’: WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/ JASPRIT BUMRAH Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay

Jasprit Bumrah was in attendance during Coldplay’s second show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. The British band acknowledged Bumrah’s brilliance multiple times in their shows in Mumbai and in Ahmedabad, they even dedicated a special song to the ace India pacer.

“Jasprit, Jasprit, well… Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, we do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket, after wicket, after wicket,” lead singer Chris Martin sang to a blushing Bumrah.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old recently shared his experience of attending a Coldplay concert. He also shared a signed Test jersey of his with the band and left a note that read, “Thank you for hosting me and my family. We are big fans. Lots of love.”

In the video, he was seen enjoying the concert with his wife Sanjana Ganeshan and vibing on the song ‘Sky Full of Stars’. He captioned the video stating that it was an experience of a lifetime and congratulated the band for a series of successful shows in India.

“This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We’ll see you soon,” he wrote.

On the other hand, Bumrah is currently out with a back injury. It was for the same reason that the pacer didn’t take the field on the final day of the Sydney Test. However, he has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Doubts nevertheless remain regarding his participation.

The BCCI officials and the NCA doctors are keeping a close check on his fitness as the player has been rested for the England series. The selectors were hopeful of him getting fitter to play the final ODI versus England but as per reports, it looks difficult at the moment and the team management may not risk it.