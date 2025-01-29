Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay after latter’s ‘biggest stadium show in 21st century’: WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay after latter’s ‘biggest stadium show in 21st century’: WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah gifted his signed Test shirt to Coldplay after their performance in Ahmedabad on January 26. The British band dedicated a special song to the cricketer during their concert and also acknowledged Bumrah's brilliance in their Mumbai shows.

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 0:01 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 0:02 IST
Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay
Image Source : GETTY/ JASPRIT BUMRAH Jasprit Bumrah gifts signed jersey to Coldplay

Jasprit Bumrah was in attendance during Coldplay’s second show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025. The British band acknowledged Bumrah’s brilliance multiple times in their shows in Mumbai and in Ahmedabad, they even dedicated a special song to the ace India pacer. 

“Jasprit, Jasprit, well… Jasprit my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket, we do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket, after wicket, after wicket,” lead singer Chris Martin sang to a blushing Bumrah.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old recently shared his experience of attending a Coldplay concert. He also shared a signed Test jersey of his with the band and left a note that read, “Thank you for hosting me and my family. We are big fans. Lots of love.”

In the video, he was seen enjoying the concert with his wife Sanjana Ganeshan and vibing on the song ‘Sky Full of Stars’. He captioned the video stating that it was an experience of a lifetime and congratulated the band for a series of successful shows in India. 

“This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We’ll see you soon,” he wrote.

Related Stories
Jasprit Bumrah crowned winner of Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

Jasprit Bumrah crowned winner of Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2024

Suryakumar Yadav credits Adil Rashid after India's defeat to England in Rajkot

Suryakumar Yadav credits Adil Rashid after India's defeat to England in Rajkot

Jasprit Bumrah gives first reaction after winning ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award

Jasprit Bumrah gives first reaction after winning ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award

On the other hand, Bumrah is currently out with a back injury. It was for the same reason that the pacer didn’t take the field on the final day of the Sydney Test. However, he has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Doubts nevertheless remain regarding his participation.

The BCCI officials and the NCA doctors are keeping a close check on his fitness as the player has been rested for the England series. The selectors were hopeful of him getting fitter to play the final ODI versus England but as per reports, it looks difficult at the moment and the team management may not risk it.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement