Jasprit Bumrah creates history for Mumbai Indians, breaks Malinga's record during LSG clash Jasprit Bumrah shattered a historic record of Lasith Malinga during the Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025. Bumrah, playing as an impact sub, achieved the milestone in the second innings of the match.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians star bowler Jasprit Bumrah has registered a historic record for MI in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah, the MI pace sensation, shattered a historic record of Lasith Malinga during MI's clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede, Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.

After taking the wicket of Aiden Markram during the second innings, Bumrah has registered the record for most wickets taken by a bowler for Mumbai Indians. He was earlier tied with Malinga with 170 wickets for MI in the Indian cash-rich league and cleared past the former Sri Lankan legend when he got Markram caught at deep square leg.

Most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 171 wickets

2 - Lasith Malinga: 170 wickets

3 - Harbhajan Singh: 127 wickets

4 - Mitchell McClenaghan: 71 wickets

5 - Kieron Pollard: 69 wickets

Mumbai had earlier posted 215 against Lucknow after being put in to bat first. Ryan Rickelton's 32-ball 58 led MI's charge at the start, while Suryakumar Yadav bossed the middle overs with his 54-run knock from 28 balls. Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch provided with the finishing touches with their 25 and 20 run knocks, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav reached the 4000-run mark during the game. He has become the fastest Indian to get to the milestone (in terms of balls taken) as he got there by taking 2714 balls. Coming into the clash against Rishabh Pant's LSG, SKY needed only 33 runs to get to the milestone and he got there in the first innings. Surya played another cameo and got to the mark in the 14th over with a four off Avesh Khan over short third. He has become the fastest Indian player to get to 4000 runs in IPL (in terms of balls taken). SKY shattered the previous Indian record held by Suresh Raina. Overall, he is the third fastest to get to 4000 runs in terms of balls.

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants' Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav