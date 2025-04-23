Jasprit Bumrah creates history for India, registers massive milestone during SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash Jasprit Bumrah reached 300 wickets in T20 cricket during Mumbai Indians clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Bumrah has created history for India with his performance in the clash against SRH.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name into the history books as he has registered a massive milestone during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash in the Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, April 23.

Bumrah has completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket and has become the fastest-ever Indian to reach the milestone. Bumrah achieved the feat when he got the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 19th over of the first innings. The pace sensation is the fastest Indian to get to the mark as he achieved the record in 238 matches. Meanwhile, Bumrah is the fifth fastest overall to reach to 300 wickets in the format.

Fastest to 300 wickets in T20s (by matches):

208 - Wanindu Hasaranga

211 - Andrew Tye

213 - Rashid Khan

222 - Lasith Malinga

238 - Jasprit Bumrah

243 - Mustafizur Rahman

247 - Imran Tahir

The lone wicket for Bumrah, meanwhile, has brought him on level with Lasith Malinga for most wickets by a bowler for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Both, Bumrah and Malinga have 170 wickets each to their name. Harbhajan Singh is a distant third with 127 scalps to his name, followed by Mitchell McClenaghan (71) and Kieron Pollard (69).

Most wickets for MI in IPL:

1 - Lasith Malinga: 170 wickets in 122 matches

2 - Jasprit Bumrah: 170 wickets in 138 matches

3 - Harbhajan Singh: 127 wickets in 136 matches

4 - Mitchell McClenaghan: 71 wickets in 56 matches

5 - Kieron Pollard: 69 wickets in 189 matches

Bumrah had a bit tough day at the office as he went for runs and had only one wicket to show for, while most of the MI bowlers enjoyed far more success in terms of both wickets and economy. Bumrah finished the day with figures of 1/39 in his four overs, while Deepak Chahar was the most economical one with 2/12 in his four overs.