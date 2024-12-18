Jasprit Bumrah creates history for India in Australia, overseas Tests; leaves Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma behind

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah continued to take wickets as he had 20 for the series already in just three matches

Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah continued to peg the Australians back as the spearhead added three more wickets to his kitty, taking his tally to 21 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and created history for India in overseas Tests on the final day of the Gabba encounter in Brisbane on Wednesday, December 18. Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Australian skipper Pat Cummins as the hosts declared their second innings on 89/7, setting a target of 275 runs for India to win.

Bumrah with those three wickets achieved a couple of major feats. Bumrah with 53 wickets in Australia became the leading wicket-taker by an Indian bowler in a country away from home in Test cricket as he went past Kapil Dev's tally (51 wickets) Down Under and Ishant Sharma's (51 wickets) in England.

Bumrah also has the highest number of wickets in the ongoing edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) as he went past R Ashwin's tally of 63 wickets and has now 66 scalps to his name in the 2023-25 cycle.

Most wickets by Indian bowlers in an away country

53* - Jasprit Bumrah (in Australia) - 20 innings

51 - Kapil Dev (in Australia) - 21 innings

51 - Ishant Sharma (in England) - 24 innings

49 - Anil Kumble (in Australia) - 18 innings

45 - Anil Kumble (in South Africa) - 24 innings

45 - Anil Kumble (in West Indies) - 17 innings

Most wickets in WTC 2023-25

66 - Jasprit Bumrah (India) - in 25 innings

63 - R Ashwin (India) - in 26 innings

62 - Pat Cummins (Australia) - in 28 innings

62 - Mitchell Starc (Australia) - in 26 innings

57 - Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - in 24 innings

The day started with Travis Head dismissing Akash Deep for 31 as India were bowled out for 260 in their first innings. Australia took a 185-run lead in the first innings and came out all guns blazing to add 100-odd runs quickly and then declare in a hope of pushing for a result. Australia lost seven wickets on their way with Bumrah taking three and Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj sharing two apiece.