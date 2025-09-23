Jasprit Bumrah confirms his availability for West Indies series, Manav Suthar in fray Jasprit Bumrah is set to play the upcoming West Indies Tests despite a tight schedule. Meanwhile, young spinner Manav Suthar is in contention for a debut after impressing selectors. Ravindra Jadeja to return from break, while Rishabh Pant remains sidelined with injury.

Mumbai:

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, despite a packed schedule that includes his ongoing participation in the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. Should India reach the final, Bumrah will have just a three-day break before the first Test in Ahmedabad. However, the team management appears confident about his workload management and believes he would benefit from continued match practice.

“It is unlikely that Bumrah will be rested. He is set to play the West Indies Tests. We’ve got important matches coming up, and it’s good for him to keep playing and get more match time,” India’s assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said in Dubai on the eve of their Super 4 match against Bangladesh.

After the home Tests against the West Indies, India are scheduled to tour Australia for a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is. It needs to be seen if Bumrah is given a break from the white-ball duties. Notably, in the recently concluded tour of England, he featured in only three of the five Tests. It needs to be seen if the trend continues.

The Test squad for the West Indies series is expected to remain largely unchanged from the one that toured England. With wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recovering from a foot fracture sustained in the Manchester Test, Dhruv Jurel is likely to continue as the first-choice wicketkeeper, with N Jagadeesan to be named as backup.

Manav Suthar expected to earn maiden Test call-up

Young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar has emerged as a strong contender for a maiden Test call-up. The Rajasthan spinner impressed selectors with a five-wicket haul in the ongoing India A vs Australia A four-day match. At just 23, Suthar has already taken 95 wickets in 23 first-class games and is being viewed as a long-term spin option. With Ravindra Jadeja firmly in the squad, the selectors are considering Suthar as a talent to groom for the future, especially after R Ashwin’s retirement.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has reported to the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru for a routine fitness test. He has been on a short break since the England series and is expected to return to action against the West Indies.