Jasprit Bumrah chosen as best men's cricketer, Smriti Mandhana gets women's honour in BCCI Awards

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continues to bag major honours. The bowling maestro was chosen as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and the ICC International Cricketer of the Year recently. He has now been chosen for the BCCI's top annual honour in International Cricket.

Bumrah has been picked for the BCCI's Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer 2023-24 in the men's category, while star batter Smriti Mandhana has been chosen as the best cricketer in the women's category. Both the players will be presented with the awards at the BCCI annual honours in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bumrah was the star of the Indian cricket in 2024. He played a big role in India winning the T20 World Cup 2024 and in home Test series wins against England and Bangladesh.

The speedster was chosen as the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup as he picked 15 wickets and was the cornerstone in India ending their ICC title drought of 11 years.

He was in insane touch in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series, picking 32 wickets in nine innings. Bumrah was by far the highest wicket-taker in the series with Pat Cummins being a distant second, having 25 scalps to his name.

Meanwhile, Mandhana was in sensational touch last year too. She was chosen as the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year for making 747 runs, the most, in 2024. She had also hit four centuries in the 50-over format alongside three half-tons.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, who has retired from International cricket, has been bestowed with a special award at the end of his career. Ashwin has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in the past decade. Newcomers Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana have also been honoured with Best International Debut among men and women, respectively.

Mandhana will also receive a medal for the highest run-getter in ODIs after ending 2024 as the highest run-scorer with 747 runs. Deepti Sharma will receive a medal for the highest-wicket taker in ODIs for her 24 wickets in 13 matches. Tanush Kotian will be awarded the Best Performance in the BCCI Domestic Tournaments trophy. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been chosen for the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.