Jasprit Bumrah brings Wasim Akram's record to dust during IND vs ENG 1st Test in Leeds Jasprit Bumrah continued his Midas touch as he shattered an all-time record of Wasim Akram during the first Test of the five-match series against England. Bumrah achieved the feat with two wickets on Day 2 of the Leeds Test.

New Delhi:

Indian maverick Jasprit Bumrah brought a record of Wasim Akram to dust during the first Test match against England in Leeds. Bumrah, the modern-day sensation, achieved a special milestone after getting the second on Day 2 of the Test match.

India had put 471 on the board on the back of centuries from captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. England replied well despite losing Zak Crawley to Bumrah early, with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope notching up a strong second wicket stand.

Meanwhile, Bumrah broke the 122-run stand when he cleaned up Duckett in the third session of the second day. The speedster induced the Southpaw forwards for a drive before finding a thick inside-edge off his bat and bowling out.

With this wicket, Bumrah broke Akram's record for most Test wickets by an Asian bowler in England. The pacer had 145 wickets in England and was two away from breaking the record.

Most Test wickets by Asian bowlers in England:

1 - Jasprit Bumrah: 147 wickets in 60 innings

2 - Wasim Akram: 146 wickets in 55 innings

3 - Anil Kumble: 141 wickets in 67 innings

4 - Ishant Sharma: 130 wickets in 71 innings

5 - Mohammed Shami: 123 wickets in 63 innings

Meanwhile, India had hit 471 batting first with three centurions in their side. Gill slammed 147, becoming only the fourth Indian captain to hit a hundred in maiden innings as Test captain. Notably, Pant slammed 134 as he got to his seventh Test ton, the most for an Indian wicketkeeper now, going past MS Dhoni's six.

Jaiswal hit 101 on the opening day. He has become the first-ever player to score centuries in Australia, the West Indies and England in his first Test matches in the countries.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna