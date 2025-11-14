Jasprit Bumrah breaks Wasim Akram's historic record with fifer against South Africa in IND vs SA 1st Test Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test between India and South Africa. With his fifer, Bumrah has shattered a major Wasim Akram record for his brilliance in the Kolkata Test.

New Delhi:

India's talismanic fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah shattered a major record of Pakistan's Wasim Akram during the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Bumrah was back to his best as he took a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the fixture after the Proteas had opted to bat first.

Bumrah made his ball talk as he displayed his class with a lengthy first spell. He took two quick wickets and chipped in another one before coming to wrap the tail with the final two wickets in an over as the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 159.

Bumrah has now shattered a major Akram record with his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. This was Bumrah's 13th fifer against SENA teams (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), the most by an Asian fast-bowler against the SENA teams.

Most Test 5-wicket haul by an Asian fast bowler against SENA teams:

13* - Jasprit Bumrah (80 Inns)

12 - Wasim Akram (75 Inns)

11 - Kapil Dev (111 Inns)

9 - Waqar Younis (74 Inns)

8 - Imran Khan (61 Inns)

8 - Zaheer Khan (102 Inns)

8 - Shoaib Akhtar (36 Inns)