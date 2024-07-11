Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and other India bowlers slip in latest ICC rankings after T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

India's T20 World Cup winning bowlers have slipped big time in the latest ICC rankings. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were among top 10 after the mega event last month while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh had entered top 20 post their terrific show in the World Cup that India won beating South Africa in a thrilling final by seven runs.

All of them have been rested in the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe with Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed leading the charge in the pace department while Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi are the spin bowlers who are featuring in the playing XI. With India playing and the World Cup winning players not featuring in this series, they lose the rating points according to the rules set by the ICC for rankings.

Accordingly, Axar Patel has slipped two places to ninth while Kuldeep Yadav is out of top 10 with 644 and 641 rating points respectively. Moreover, player of the T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah has also lost two places to be at the 14th position with 627 rating points. Arshdeep Singh was the joint-highest wicket-taker of T20 World Cup picking 17 wickets.

Even he is dropped to 18th place, five down from 13th with 622 rating points. However, Bishnoi has benefitted big time following his impressive performances in the three T20Is played so far against Zimbabwe. Notably, before the T20 World Cup started, the leg-spinner was in the top 10 of the ICC rankings. But he went down quickly having not been picked for the mega event in the India squad.

He has now jumped eight places and is at 14th position and there is every chance of him regaining his place in the top 10 by the end of the series against Zimbabwe with the last two matches to be played on July 13 and 14 respectively.