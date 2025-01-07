Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins battle it out to win ICC Player of Month award for December 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah (right) and Pat Cummins (left)

Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson have been nominated to become the Player of the Month for December 2024. All three bowlers were exceptional in Tests played last month and deservingly, have been nominated to win the award.

Australia played three Test matches against India last month and their skipper Pat Cummins led from the front picking up 17 wickets at an impeccable average of 17.64. His best bowling performance came in Adelaide during the pink-ball Test picking up 5/17. Along with the ball, Cummins displayed his heroics with the bat too scoring crucial 49 and 41 in Melbourne Test. He won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Jasprit Bumrah was India's best player on the tour of Australia. He also played three Test matches last month, all against the Aussies picking up a staggering 22 wickets at a sensational average of 14.22. He picked up nine wickets each in Brisbane and Melbourne to keep India alive in the series and the WTC Final race.

Dane Paterson played two Test matches last month, one each against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and the fast bowler impressed many with his show. He picked up 13 wickets in two matches at an average of 16.92 playing a key role in South Africa sealing their spot in the WTC Final.

Among women, Smriti Mandhana, Annabel Sutherland and Nonkululeko Mlaba have been nominated for the Player of the Month award in December 2024. India's Mandhana displayed exceptional form during the home series against the West Indies. Overall in December, she scored 270 runs in six ODIs and 193 runs in three T20Is showcasing her brilliance with the bat opening the innings. Annabel Sutherland and Mlaba were also superb in December shining in their respective departments and it remains to be seen who ends up winning the award.