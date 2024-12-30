Jasprit Bumrah achieves what no foreign pacer has been able to at MCG in 112 years | Check his latest record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. The name is enough to send shivers down the spine of Australian batters in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series Down Under. The man has been unbelievably brilliant on this tour having accounted for a staggering 30 wickets with as many as three five-wicket hauls with the latest one coming in the second innings of the ongoing Test match in Melbourne.

Bumrah has now taken his wickets tally at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to 24 at an impeccable average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 32.7. He is also only the fourth Indian bowler to pick up two five-wicket hauls at the MCG in the longest format of the game. Moreover, among visiting pacers, Bumrah has become the best in a stunning 112 years.

He is now the third-highest wicket-taker among foreign pacers in Melbourne in Tests going past Billy Bates of England. On this list, he is among the fast bowlers who played cricket in the first couple of decades of the 20th century. Sydney Barnes is on top of the charts in Melbourne for visiting pacers having picked 35 Tests and he last played at the venue way back in 1912. Since then, Bumrah has become the best at the MCG achieving what no other pacer has been able to in the last 112 years.

Most wickets by visiting pacers at MCG in Tests

Players Wickets Sydney Barnes (England) 35 Bobby Peel (England) 27 Jasprit Bumrah (India) 24 Billy Bates (England) 22 Alec Bedser (England) 22

Among a plethora of other records, Jasprit Bumrah has also become the first Asian bowler to pick up four five-wicket hauls in SENA Tests in a year. He scalped a fifer in the New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town against South Africa and add to it, the three more such efforts in this series.

Moreover, the 31-year-old has also levelled Anil Kumble to become the bowler with the joint-second most five-wicket hauls for India against Australia in Test cricket. Kapil Dev is on top of this list having accounted for five five-wicket hauls in the longest format against the Aussies.

Most 5-wicket hauls for India against Australia in Tests